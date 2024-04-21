Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $87.61. 11,899,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,867. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $653,183. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

