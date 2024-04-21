Status Price Reaches $0.0401 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $155.37 million and $4.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011648 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,778.62 or 0.99950559 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010696 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,479 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,479.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04100913 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,952,171.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

