Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Hits $132.37 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Steem has a market cap of $132.37 million and $19.69 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,000.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.82 or 0.00782796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00129836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00042598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00184991 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00107292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,266,020 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

