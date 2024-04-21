Stephenson & Company Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $174.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

