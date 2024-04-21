Stephenson & Company Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

