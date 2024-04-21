Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $72.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.52.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Onsemi Price Performance

ON stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $418,102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.