Stifel Nicolaus Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $400.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $344.45.

Align Technology stock opened at $298.98 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 80,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 143,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

