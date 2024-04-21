StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 0.4 %
KOSS opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Koss has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
