StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 0.4 %

KOSS opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Koss has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koss

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the second quarter worth $57,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Stories

