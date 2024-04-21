StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%.

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 51,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,762 shares of company stock valued at $203,066. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

