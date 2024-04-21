StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAVE
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%.
Insider Activity
In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 51,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,762 shares of company stock valued at $203,066. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.