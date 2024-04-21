StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
