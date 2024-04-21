StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

