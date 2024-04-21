StockNews.com Downgrades Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

