StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. Research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

