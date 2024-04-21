StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get HireRight alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HRT

HireRight Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.35 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HireRight by 727.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HireRight by 472.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.