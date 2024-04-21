StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of OXBR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
