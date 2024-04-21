StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

