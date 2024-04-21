StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

