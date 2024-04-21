StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.25 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 475,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 304,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 74,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

