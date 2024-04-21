StockNews.com Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $154.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.