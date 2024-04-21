STP Price Tops $0.0587 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $114.10 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05881314 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,426,005.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

