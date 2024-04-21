Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,643.40

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0933 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $144,643.40 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.20 or 0.04858879 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00023728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

