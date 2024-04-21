Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 421 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.38. 737,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

