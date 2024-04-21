Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.35. The stock had a trading volume of 568,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $538.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

