Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.11% of Trex worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Trex by 81.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $6,326,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $87.45. 532,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,412. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

