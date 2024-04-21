Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REETFree Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.41% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 766,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,201. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

