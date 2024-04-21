Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $14.40 Million in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 316,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $54,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $196,992.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $54,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,521.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,978. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 508,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.27%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

