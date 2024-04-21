Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trane Technologies by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.27. The stock had a trading volume of 800,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,544. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $306.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.67 and a 200 day moving average of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

