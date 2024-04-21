Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 25,618 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,488 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Shares of UBER traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,185,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

