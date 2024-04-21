Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 766 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $976.41.

REGN traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $896.82. 507,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,356. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $953.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $891.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

