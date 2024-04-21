Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,833 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.01. 3,904,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,317. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,414 shares of company stock valued at $75,187,257 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

