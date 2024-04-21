Swipe Price Up 6.7% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Swipe has a total market cap of $215.02 million and $9.63 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 601,321,685 coins and its circulating supply is 601,320,968 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

