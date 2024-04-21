Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

