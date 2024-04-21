Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sysco by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,577. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

