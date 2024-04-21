T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 5.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock valued at $974,765,696 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

