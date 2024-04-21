TD Cowen Boosts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $130.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE TSM opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.