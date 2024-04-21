TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.36 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $180.41 million and $45.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00023728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,962,149,270 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,313,623 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

