Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 13.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Tesla by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.05. The company had a trading volume of 87,074,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.22 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $468.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.