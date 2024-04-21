Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 89,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

TXN traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.68. 10,497,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,205. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.75. The company has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

