The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $32,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $172.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

