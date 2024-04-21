The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.35.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.82. 4,693,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.28. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

