The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $169.82. 4,693,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

