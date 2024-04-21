The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.82. 4,693,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.28.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

