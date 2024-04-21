The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Rise 1.8% in March, Shares Rise by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same store sales increased by 1.8% during the month of March. Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $36.59 on Friday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Buckle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Buckle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

