The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.18% of Clorox worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Clorox by 16,986.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Clorox by 75.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

NYSE:CLX opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

