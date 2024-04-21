The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

