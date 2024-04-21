The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 1,207,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after buying an additional 1,203,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,134,335 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

