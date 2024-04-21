The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

