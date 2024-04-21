The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.63.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

