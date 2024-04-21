The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their underperform rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $152.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNC. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.63.

PNC opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

