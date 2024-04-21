The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lowered by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 872,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,838,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,034,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

