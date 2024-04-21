The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

