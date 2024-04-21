Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.97 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $625.55 million and $39.97 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00023594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001101 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,521,607,759 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.